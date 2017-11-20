How to save time and money

Fed up bucket feeding wee calves morning and night, either at the end of a busy winter’s day around the yard?

Then read this - on farm comparisons of rearing 120 calves through to weaning on a Förster Technik Vario Smart automatic calf feeder, instead of bucket feeding, found farmers saved 190 hours of working time, carried 87% less weight and reared better calves.

With no surplus help around most farmyards investing in a FörsterTechnik Vario Smart automatic feeder from Volac makes sound business sense.

Especially as farmers find that better quality calves are reared using reliable technology to ensure each calf is fed little and often just as nature intended.

The unique advantages of FörsterTechnik automatic feeders include;

• Feed always freshly prepared

• Feed always at the correct temperature

• Consistent mix

• Gentle, rapid and reliable dissolution of the feed

• Can feed up to 120 calves from four feeding stations

• Automatic calibration

• All animal details in view via an award winning CalfApp giving remote access via broadband to the automatic feeder.

Above all Förster Technik machines allow you to rear calves better, at less cost in time and physical effort.

