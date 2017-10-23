HRH The Princess Royal takes stock of 150 years of auctioneering at Lawrie and Symington

Scotland’s premier livestock auctioneers Lawrie and Symington welcomed HRH The Princess Royal through its doors on Friday, October 20th, to mark its 150th year anniversary in auctioneering.

HRH The Princess Royal, a working farmer herself and patron of over nearly 50 countryside organisations, was received at Lawrie and Symington’s Lanark mart by chair Brian Dickie and managing director Hamish McCall. She was also greeted by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire, Gavin Whitefield.

Hamish McCall, managing director Lawrie and Symington (centre), HRH The Princess Royal

Well known for her fondness of farming and rural affairs, HRH The Princess Royal toured the Lanark based mart and met with several auctioneers and staff, young and old, before unveiling a 150-year anniversary plaque to mark the occasion.

Hamish McCall, managing director of Lawrie and Symington, said: “On behalf of everyone at Lawrie and Symington, we’d like to offer our sincere thanks to HRH The Princess Royal for helping us to mark this huge milestone for the business. We enormously appreciate her support for both livestock auctioneering and agriculture more widely.

“Farming and livestock sales are a crucial part of so many people’s lives. From family heritage through to skills and the local economy, the sector represents a major part of both our history and our future. We are very proud of what has been achieved over the last 150-years and look forward to many more years ahead.”

Peter Campbell, who met The Princess Royal, is a 26-year-old trainee auctioneer at Lawrie and Symington.

Looking back on the day he said: “Auctioneering has been at the centre of Scottish farming for years. Although a lot is changing in farming and agriculture at the moment there is a lot to be positive about. Auctioneering is a great industry to work in with no two days being the same. It is a real honour to have HRH The Princess Royal here to mark our 150-year anniversary.”

Lawrie and Symington has been trading since 1867 and welcome farmers and rural communities from across the UK and Europe to sales and events throughout the year.

Annually, around 20,000 cattle and 200,000 sheep are sold in the Lanark mart and a further 7,000 head of cattle and 55,000 sheep in the Forfar mart outside Dundee.

HRH The Princess Royal and Lawrie and Symington auctioneer Brian Ross