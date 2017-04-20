Hundreds attend CAFRE Spring open days

Enniskillen, Loughry and Greenmount Campuses of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) recently hosted a number of very successful Spring Open Days in April with almost 1,000 people attending the three events.

The Open Days provide the opportunity for prospective students to find out about the excellent courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based industries.

During the Open Days visitors had the opportunity to meet and talk to staff, tour the campus facilities and gain an insight into life and study at CAFRE.

The Enniskillen Campus Open Day, for those who like working with horses and studying equine courses was held on Saturday 1 April, while Loughry’s Open Day, held on Tuesday 4 April, provided information on courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Design and Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim which is well known as the key provider of courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering, Floristry and Veterinary Nursing held its Open Day on Wednesday, 5 April.

Philip Cashel from Omagh, Co Tyrone who is hoping to complete a course in Horticulture attended the Greenmount Campus Open day and said that he really enjoyed the event especially getting a chance to view the fantastic facilities and to talk to staff. He never knew Horticulture was so diverse ranging from landscaping to green keeping and plant production. He also stated that he was now much better informed about the courses and the course entry requirements.

All CAFRE courses prepare students for a successful career in their chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each Campus.

For more information on any of the courses freephone 0800 0284291, follow on Discover CAFRE Facebook or visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk.