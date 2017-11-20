Hundreds of sheep stolen at Ballyward

Police have made an appeal for information following a report that hundreds of sheep have been stolen from the Ballyward area, in Co Down.

Inspector Leslie Badger said that at this stage, it is thought that several hundred sheep were taken from the Splitbog Road.

He added: “The incident was reported to police on November 6th, but it is thought the theft may have happened sometime within the previous week.

“If you can help us with our enquiries please call the 101 number, quoting reference number 303 of 6.11.17. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”