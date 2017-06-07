I will have a say on final Brexit deal – Elliott

Ulster Unionist Westminster candidate for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Tom Elliott has said that it is crucial that the constituency is represented at Westminster, particularly as Parliament will have a say on the final Brexit deal.

Mr Elliott said major decisions regarding Brexit will take place over the next number of years in Parliament.

He added: “The final Brexit deal will have wide ranging implications for trade, the border, farming and agri-food, further and higher education, the community and voluntary sector and many other areas.

“As an MP that takes their seat and gives their constituents a voice in Parliament, I will have a say on the final deal. I will judge that deal on its merits when the time comes after negotiations have concluded. If the deal is positive for the people of Fermanagh & South Tyrone and Northern Ireland, I will of course vote for it, but if not then I will not hesitate to vote against it.

“When the Article 50 Bill was going through Parliament I supported three amendments, which included giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal, securing residency rights of EU nationals in the UK, and for a set of guidelines which included protecting workers rights and maintaining free trade. An abstentionist MP leaves their constituents with no voice at Westminster and no say on the final Brexit deal.

“Today, along with Jim Nicholson MEP I have been talking to farmers along the border, who have been very clear that they want their views represented in Parliament at every stage of Brexit negotiations, and that is what I intend to do.”

Jim Nicholson MEP said: “Since the referendum result I have been working hard in Europe making sure that Northern Ireland’s interests are recognised. For the local agriculture sector, it is crucial that high tariffs associated with WTO rules are avoided and a deal is reached which enables local farmers to continue to export produce unhindered to the Republic of Ireland and indeed throughout the rest of the EU.”