IAE weigh crate put straight to work, thanks to NSA win

Luck was on the side of NSA member Andrew Pendrick after he received an IAE lamb weigh crate in NSA’s membership recruitment prize draw just a few months after signing up to the organisation earlier this year.

This is the first IAE lamb weigh crate, worth over £550 each, out of four being given away by NSA as part of its membership recruitment campaign during 2017.

New NSA members are automatically entered into the draw, as well as existing members who recommend a friend or neighbour to sign up to NSA.

With no limit to the number of entries for existing members, more people recommending means more chances to win.

All previous entrants will rollover to the next prize draw.

Andrew established a commercial flock almost 25 years ago, which he now runs alongside a flock of pedigree Charollais in Buckfast Leigh, Devon.

He said: “When I got the call to say I’d won the draw I thought it was a hoax call.

“We currently run 110 commercial breeding ewes producing lambs for breeding and prime lamb markets. We aim to produce males and females which can thrive on other farms and chose the Charollais as it’s an easy lambing breed which is quick to finish. The breed produces good carcases and also has a strong presence in the show ring.”

Andrew says he re-joined the organisation this year ahead of NSA Sheep South West and says he is looking forward to enjoying free entry as a result, as well as being able to sell at NSA Ram Sales.

He continued: “I am looking forward to the event at Tiverton and being able to get in for free as an NSA member is an added bonus. I’ve also sold males and females at NSA South West Region Ram Sale in previous years so I may well do that again this year.”

Andrew says he will be wasting no time in putting the weigh crate to good use, adding that his current set is “on its last legs”.

He concluded: “This new kit could not have come at a better time.