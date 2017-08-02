Ian to appear on Saturday Kitchen

Ian Orr, the multi award winning Chef Patron of Browns Bonds Hill Group, makes his BBC One Saturday Kitchen debut this Saturday (5 August) at 10.00am.

Starring alongside presenter Matt Tebbutt, Ian, whose restaurant was awarded Best Food Tourism Experience in Northern Ireland for 2017, will be cooking a top secret dish to tempt the tastebuds of this week’s celebrity guest, Game of Thrones Yara Greyjoy, actress Gemma Whelan.

Speaking ahead of his Saturday Kitchen debut, Ian said: “I’m really looking forward to appearing on Saturday Kitchen. I’m so excited to be doing what I love on live television and I’m especially proud to be representing Northern Ireland on live television.

“I’m not allowed to say what I’m going to be cooking as it’s top secret but it’s a colourful dish bursting with extreme flavours to really tantalise the tastebuds.

“I’m used to cooking live in front of an audience in my restaurants at my regular cooking demonstrations and at the various events I appear at across Northern Ireland but when I appear on live television I try not to think about the millions watching in case it makes me nervous so I’m just planning to enjoy every minute and give it my best.

“And my competitive streak is really determined to do well on the omelette challenge. I want to see my face on that board!”

Ian Orr opened Browns Bonds Hill with Marcus Roulston in 2009. The restaurant has twice been named Best Restaurant in Ulster by Restaurants Association of Ireland and has won the coveted title of Best Restaurant in Derry~Londonderry from Restaurants Association of Ireland for eight consecutive years.

It is across the Foyle from its sister restaurant Browns In Town which has been awarded for customer service excellence by Restaurants Association of Ireland. Their portfolio includes Ardtara Country House Hotel in Upperlands which has been awarded for customer service excellence by Restaurants Association of Ireland and named AA Guest Accommodation of the Year 2017 and Browns On The Green and Barnhill Bar & Grill in Letterkenny. They also offer bespoke outside catering with Browns Anywhere.

Browns Bonds Hill Group has been named in Sunday Times Ireland 2017 Top 100 Irish Restaurants and in Business Post Top 101 Great Irish Restaurants 2017.

Established 2009, the restaurant is a unique offering for Derry~Londonderry as the first fine food restaurant to open its doors in the city – a real catalyst to the foodie revolution.

Browns Bonds Hill was awarded Best Food Tourism Experience 2017 by Tourism NI and was winner of Best Restaurant in Ulster in 2016 and during Derry~Londonderry UK City of Culture 2013 awarded by Restaurants Association of Ireland.