The president of the IFA Joe Healy has visited farmers and farms in Co Donegal to witness for himself the devastation caused by the recent severe weather.

Mr Healy and other IFA members travelled to Cardonagh, Inishowen and Buncrana in Co Donegal to inspect the damage.

Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture photographs for Farming Life of Mr Healy’s visit to Co Donegal.