Illegal veterinary medicines seized in Crossmaglen

Illegal veterinary medicines have been seized at premises in Crossmaglen.

On Thursday, 1 June officers from PSNI Tactical Support Group and Reactive and Organised Crime, along with the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (DEFRA – Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs) carried out a planned search of premises in the Crossmaglen area where a quantity of illegal veterinary drugs were seized. These drugs, which are believed to be cattle worming medicine, are not registered for use in Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.

Inspector Leslie Badger, Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This operation was carried out in conjunction with DEFRA. It demonstrates our determination to work with key partner agencies to ensure that any illegal drugs, including veterinary drugs, are taken out of society.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”