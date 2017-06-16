IN FULL: Queen's Birthday Honours list 2017 - Northern Ireland recipients

Broadcaster Gloria Hunniford and sport stars Rory Best, Steven Davis and Jonathan Rea lead a list of 102 people from Northern Ireland named in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Veteran star of the small screen Hunniford, 77, has earned an OBE for her services to cancer charities through Breast Screening Services and Cancer Support.

Ulster and Ireland rugby star Rory Best also collects an OBE, while Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis and world champion motorcyclist Jonathan Rea have been awarded the MBE.

Here's the list of NI recipients in full.

CBE

Mr John Edward Cunningham, Managing Director, Camlin Ltd. For services to the Business Community in Northern Ireland.

Professor Norma Margaret, Dawson, QC, Professor of Law, Queen’s University, Belfast. For services to Legal Education and the Development of the Legal Profession in Northern Ireland.

Mr Bernard Cornelius McCaughey, Director of Rehabilitation, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For public service.

OBE

Mr Rory Best. For services to Rugby.

Mr Michael Cecil, Chairman, Rathlin Development and Community Association. For services to Community Development on Rathlin Island.

Mr Hugh Connor, Director, Centre for Effective Services. For services to Social Care.

Mr James Gareth Cooper, Chief Executive, Middletown Centre for Autism Ltd. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs.

Professor Margaret Elizabeth Cupples, Professor of General Practice, Queen's University, Belfast and General Practitioner. For services to Higher Education and Healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Mr Colm Francis Davis, Principal, Tor Bank School. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs.

Professor Christopher Trevor Elliott, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, Queen's University, Belfast. For services to the Agri-Food Supply Chain.

Dr. Caro-Lynne Tanya Mary Ferris, Director, Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland. For services to Countryside Recreation in Northern Ireland.

Mr. Julian Keith Getty. For services to Music and Modern Hymn Writing.

Mr William Gowdy, Director of Engineering Procurement, Northern Ireland Water. For services to Civil Engineering and Education.

Miss Mary Winifred Gloria Hunniford. For services to Cancer charities through Breast Screening Services and Cancer Support.

Mr Norman Robert Lynas, Chairman, Lynas Foodservice. For services to the Business Sector, to charity and the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Catherine Brenda McCallum, Director, Rural Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Government and the community.

Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, Chief Executive, Institute of Public Health in Northern Ireland. For services to Public Health.

Mr Graham Shields. Lately, Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland. For services to Electoral Democracy.

Mr David Rutherford Stewart, Business Unit Head, H.M. Revenue and Customs. For services to the Promotion of Investment in Northern Ireland.

Mr Austin William Treacy, Governor, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For services to Reducing Re-offending and Community Safety.

Professor Mahendra Pratap Singh Varma. For services to Cardiology in Northern Ireland.

MBE

Miss Judith Elizabeth Allen. For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ralph Gunther Bauer. Chair, Franklin Group. For services to Textiles Manufacturing in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Gwyneth Noelle Buchanan. Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr John Murray Cameron. Trustee, RUCGC Foundation. For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr William James Campbell. For services to Agriculture.

Mr Robert James Kennedy Cardwell. For services to the RNLI and the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Elizabeth Iris Corry. Volunteer, The Salvation Army. For charitable services to the community.

Mr Alan Corry-Finn. Vice President of Trustees, Northern Ireland Hospice and Director of Nursing, Primary Care and Older People, Western Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Nursing.

Mr Steven Davis. Captain, Northern Ireland Football Team. For services to Football.

Mr John Joseph Donnelly. Chairman, SDC Trailers. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Alderman Allan George Ewart. For services to Local Government and the community in Northern Ireland.

Ms. Elizabeth Griffith, Policy Officer, Law Centre NI. For services to Vulnerable People.

Dr. Robert William Hardeman. Deputy Chair, NI Science Industry Panel. For services to the Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Engineering Sector in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Dian Joyce Heaney. For voluntary service to the community in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

Mr Columb Henry JP DL. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Ms Alyson Hogg. Founder and Owner, Vita Liberata. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Ms Mary Elizabeth (Moya) Johnston. Group Vice President, OEM Businesses, Survitec Group Ltd. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Mr Maurice William Lee. For services to Scouting in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Ms. June Martha Marshall Logan. For services to Disability Sport.

Mrs. Anne Irene Love. Volunteer Manager, Western Health and Social Care Trust. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Jennifer Ann Marshall. Principal, Belmont Nursery School, Londonderry. For services to Education.

Mrs Laura McCartney. Assistant Director, Employment Services, Disability Action. For services to Disabled People and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Pastor John McKee. Pastor, New Life City Church and Director of City Life Centre. For services to the community in the Shankill and Falls area in Belfast.

Dr Sharon Elizabeth Anne McMurray. For services to Children with Literacy Difficulties and to those with Special Educational Needs.

Ms Johann Cathy Muldoon. For services to Business and Architecture.

Mr Fergal Joseph O'Brien. For services to Social Work Practice.

Mr James Ernest Perry. For services to the community in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Mr John Raymond Cochrane Pollock. For charitable services to the community.

Mr Jonathan Rea. For services to Motorcycle Racing.

Ms Margot Roberts. Lately Administrative Director, Northern Ireland Medical and Dental Training Agency. For services to Medical and Dental Education.

Dr Cherith Semple. Macmillan Head and Neck Clinical Nurse Specialist, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Nursing.

Mrs Michele Shirlow. Chief Executive, Food Northern Ireland. For services to the Food and Drink Sector in Northern Ireland.

Mr Hugh Robert James Totten. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Carol Walker. Director, Somme Association. For services to Commemoration and Reconciliation.

Mr Robert James Barton Young. Chair, Board of Governors, Foyle College and Governor, Ebrington Primary School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

BEM

Mr Fergus Allan Barklie. For services to Tennis.

Miss Valerie Black. For services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Mary Brown. For services to Music in Northern Ireland.

Mr Clifford Keith Burns. For services to the community in Newtownards, County Down.

Mrs Elizabeth Marilyn Campbell. For services to the Girlguiding in Northern Ireland.

Mr Alan Alexander Clarke. For services to the community in Northern Ireland through Dance Education.

Mrs Jean Clarke. For services to Riding for the Disabled Association, Northern Ireland.

Mr John James Cochrane. For services to Sport and the community in Northern Ireland.

Miss Mandy Cunningham. For services to Bowling.

Mr Joseph Henry Curry. For services to Charitable Fundraising in County Tyrone.

Mrs Mary Diamond. For services to Cancer Support.

Mr Mervyn John Dougan. For services to Older People in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Pamela Joyce Drummond. For voluntary service.

Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Galbraith. For services to foster care in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Priscilla Lyons Gamble. For voluntary service to the community in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Mr Phillip Robert Gillespie. For charitable services in Northern Ireland.

Mr Alastair Gilmore. For services to Higher Education and to the community in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Mr Samuel Johnston Gray. Organist and Choirmaster, Ballyholme Presbyterian Church Bangor, Northern Ireland. For charitable services.

Mrs Joan Thelma Green. Chair, Homestart Craigavon. For services to Children and Families in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Eileen Alicia Hamilton. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Marie Hawthorne. Escort for Lord-Lieutenant Cadets, Northern Ireland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association. For voluntary service to the Army Cadet Force.

Mrs Elizabeth Hueston. Writer. For services to the community in Portglenone, County Antrim.

Mr James George Francis William Leslie. For voluntary service to Police Welfare in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ian Bradley MacDonald. For services to Citizens’ Advice Bureau and the community in Lisburn.

Mr Joe Mahon. For services to charity and Cross Community Relations in Fermanagh.

Mr Edward Marcus. Chairman, Maysfield Support Group. For services to the Cancer Fund for Children.

Mr Samuel James Mawhinney. Director, Denholm Fish Selling Company Ltd. For services to the Fishing Industry and community in County Down.

Mrs Elizabeth McCann. For services to Criminal Justice.

Mrs Mary McCarthy. For voluntary service.

Mr Ian McDonnell. For services to the community in the Ards Peninsula, Northern Ireland.

Mr James Duncan McKay McNeill. For services to the community in Broughshane and the Glens, Northern Ireland.

Mr Arthur Alexander Mitchell. For voluntary service to the Ex-Service community in Lisburn.

Mr David Henry Montgomery. Member, Ballymena Combat Cancer Group. For services to Cancer Sufferers in Northern Ireland.

Mr Cornelius Peter O'Hare. Caretaker, Southern Regional College, Newry West Campus. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Marie Rafferty. For services to the community in Newry and Mourne.

Miss Agnes Margaret Ringland. Lately Postmistress, Crossgar Post Office. For services to the community in Crossgar, County Down.

Mr Robert Philip Scott. For services to Young People through the Scout Association.

Mrs Margaret Stewart. Guide Leader and Volunteer. For services to the community in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone.

Mrs Priscilla Carol Stirling. For services to Youth Sport in Carrickfergus.

Mr Alan Frederick Sturgeon. For services to Rugby.

Mr Samuel James Thompson. For voluntary service to the community and ex-Service Personnel in Portadown.

Sister Annie Grace Watt. For services to Peace and Reconciliation in Larne.

QPM (Queen's Police Medal)

Mr Nigel Forsythe. Detective Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland, For services to Policing.

Mr Douglas Gareth Wilson. Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland, For services to Policing.

Mr William Thomas Colin Monteith. Detective Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland, For services to Policing.

QAM (Queen's Ambulance Medal)

Mr George Stott. Training Officer, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.