In pictures: Adam Henson visits Balmoral Show

TV’s Adam Henson was the special guest this morning on the ABP Food Group stand at the Balmoral Show.

Adam presented awards for outstanding achievement on the Suckler Beef Programme to Stephen Maguire from Co Fermanagh, John and Joe Milligan from Castlewellan, Co Down and John Egerton and his wife Elizabeth, from Rosslea, Co Fermanagh.

Pictured meeting Adam Henson at the ABP Food Group stand at the Balmoral Show are George, Niamh, Molly and Frank Carvill from Middletown, Co Armagh and Jim Logan, ABP Lurgan

He also presented copies of his new book to Stuart McCormack and Jamie and Kerri Crozier from Trillick, Omagh, Co Tyrone, Robert and Barbara Turner from Tandragee, Co Armagh, and Stephanie and Robert McBride from Randalstown, Co Antrim, which they won in the Farming Life competition in association with ABP Food Group.