In pictures: Judging of sheep classes at Balmoral Show

There was a great turnout for the sheep classes at the Balmoral Show this year.

The Dorset Horn and Pol champion was a sheep owned by Raymond and Christian Hill from Ballyclare and handled by Samuel Caldwell. The class was judged by William Carson.

Dorset Horn and Pol champion, left to right, Paul Reid Ulster Bank, Samuel Caldwell (handler), Raymond and Christian Hill from Ballyclare (owner) with judge William Carson

The reserve champion was owned by Alistair McNeill from Toombridge.

The Ile De France champion was sheep from Glenhoy, Augher and handled by Stewart Adamson. The judge for the class was Jean Luc Berger.

The Charollais champion sheep was owned by Jim Bell of Comber and handled by Amy Presho. The judge for the class was Charles Marwood.