In pictures: Rocketts Castle - a snip at €6m

Stunning Rocketts Castle, at Portlaw, Co. Waterford has gone on the market with a price tag of €6m.

For those in mind for a new home the property includes:

o Three reception rooms, library, two sun rooms, billiards room, bar, six bedrooms and six bathrooms

o Fishing Lodge: One reception room, five bedrooms (all ensuite) and spa room

o Walled garden including gardener’s cottage, amenity woodland and policy parks

o Outbuildings

o Equestrian facilitis including eight loose boxes, polo field and club, and hunter trial course

o 13th Century Castle

o Farmland (135 acres tillage, 36 acres pasture), part zoned for future sustainable industrial development

o Mixed woodland (59 acres)

o Sportings including shooting, fishing and boating

o Swarovski crystal door handles

The original Rocketts Castle dates from 1212 and was constructed by a Norman family of the name Rockett (or de la Rochelle). It was subsequently taken over by the Earl of Ormond under King Charles I. Richard Strange became the next owner and following Cromwell’s ascendancy to the position of Lord Protector of England, Scotland and Ireland in 1649, the estate was bestowed upon Sir Algernon May who renamed it “Mayfield”. In 1787 the estate was purchased by the Medlycott family who went on to commission Mr Samuel Roberts, an architect from Galway,in 1861 to prepare drawings for a new dwellinghouse at the estate. The estate was owned by the Medlycott family until the 20th century, when it was sold to the Doyle family.

A Russian then acquired the estate and during his tenure of eight years committed substantial capital expenditure, including undertaking a programme of complete renovation and refurbishment of the house and buildings, with the majority of the fittings and furnishings sourced locally. The present owners purchased Rocketts Castle Estate in 2005 and have continued to improve it.

Rocketts Castle Estate is a most attractive and peacefully situated residential, agricultural and sporting estate with amenity, extending to about 250 acres (101 hectares) in total. At its core is a superb, fully modernised country house dating from 1850 with beautifully proportioned and well balanced accommodation.

Supplementing the accommodation in the main house is a splendid lodge of traditional construction which has been fully renovated. There is also a charming former gardener’s cottage which is presently used as a tack room.

The estate includes immaculate formal gardens (including a beautiful walled garden), informal grounds, parkland and wooded policies.

The agricultural element of the estate comprises prime tillage land which is let on an annual basis, with the pasture grazed in-hand by horses. There is a set of outbuildings which provide storage. About 38 acres of land is currently zoned within the local Development Plan as land reserved for future sustainable industrial development.

A 13th century castle tower is the focal point of the estate and occupies a commanding position on the edge of the River Suir.

The equestrianism at Rocketts is a particular feature, with a hunter trial course (including 18 fence jumps and two water jumps), eight loose boxes and ancillary stores. The estate is home to the Rocketts Castle Polo Club while the Waterford Hunt meets at Rocketts Castle.

With a number of woodland plantations of mixed age and species(some of which have been established during the vendors’ ownership) there is the opportunity to run a driven low ground shoot with several pheasant drives augmented by the presence of a lake and three duck flight ponds and the River Suir, to provide lively sport at dusk.

Offers may be submitted to the selling agents, Savills, 20 Dawson Street, Dublin 2. Email: country@savills.ie.