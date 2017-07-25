In the prizes at Castlewellan and Limavady annual shows

Have your say

Castlewellan show had one of the largest entries of commercial cattle this year but that didn’t stop Valentine from her winning ways. Hot from her win at Omagh show she claimed the top spot again under judge Sam Milligan.

Hot on the heels of Valentine was the Rodgers family with the baby Charolais heifer calf Cream Cracker.

Judge Sam described this January born heifer as a clear winner of the 2017 born class and will have a bright future ahead of her.

Winning the store heifer class was the Williamson family with their Charolais heifer. This heifer was also 2nd reserve to the Champion.

Red ticket winner in the steer class was McGrath brothers with a Limousin​ sired steer

Breeding heifers were Colin Woodside and Brendan O’Hare

Matthew Cochranes’ day ended off on a high when this young cattle enthusiast won the young handler class. It’s great to see these young commercial exhibitors doing well in these classes.

Meanwhile, The Conn family had a day to remember at Limavady Show with their Blue sire heifer Miss Money Penny claiming Show Champion.

This black heifer early stood first in her class then Commercial Champion under judge Leanne Workman. Leanne described this heifer as a clear winner with a great top and impressive width.

Reserve Commercial Champion went to Robert Miller with his Limousin heifer Million Dollar Baby. Robert is having a great year at local shows with his show team.

Breeding heifer qualifiers were the Conn family.