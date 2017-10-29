Inch Pen to come under the hammer

Next Thursday (2nd November) Inch Pen sells as Lot 1 in Dungannon Market.

He is an early son of Penmanship that has PLI of £675 with 683 kgs milk,27 kgs fat, 28kgs protein and has outstanding health traits.

The dam of Inch Pen, Inch Calano Daphne Ex 93,is the highest milk component cow ever at Inch with a yield of 10,436kgs at 6.86%bf and 3.43% protein.

The Daphne bulls have consistently improved fat and protein in many herds and bred medium sized cows to produce high yields over many lactations.

Further details from James Cleland (07714 250 571) or Jim Morrison (07903 337 577).