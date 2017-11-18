Industry helps Rural Support

Representatives from across the agri-food industry generously contributed donations totalling £2,679.50 to local farming charity, Rural Support, at the Livestock and Meat Commission’s celebration of ‘25 Years of Farming Quality Assurance’ in the La Mon Hotel, Belfast last week.

The industry from across Northern Ireland gathered in Belfast to mark the milestone of the prestigious Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, coordinated by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC). There were over 220 guests in total, including farmers who have been involved in the scheme since its inception in 1992.

As part of the celebratory event, Rural Support shared how it helps farmers and the rural community across Northern Ireland during times of need and stressful periods. The attendees were inspired by the work that the charity is carrying out in the local community, and donated funds through the prize draw on the evening.

Rural Support Chief Executive, Jude McCann, commented: “We are extremely grateful to the LMC for choosing Rural Support as the charity for the event this week. We would like to thank all the guests for their response, all donations are greatly appreciated and ensure we continue to help rural families in need. From financial pressures, physical and mental health concerns, family circumstances to paperwork, we are here to help.”

Ian Stevenson, LMC Chief Executive, said: “We are truly delighted to support the work of Rural Support and the services it provides throughout Northern Ireland. As the LMC celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, we appreciate and understand the hard work and often challenging times that the farming community go through. Rural Support’s role in guiding and assisting rural dwellers is essential, and we are pleased to help in any way that we can.”

Since 2002, Rural Support has been helping farming and rural families across Northern Ireland on a wide range of issues, including the coordination of a Social Farming Programme across Northern Ireland. It is also facilitating The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme, an initiative that has been rolled out across the UK to help family farm businesses. There is now a waiting list for the groups in Enniskillen and Antrim but Rural Support hopes to coordinate more groups in the future.

Rural Support’s trained staff, volunteers and highly experienced mentors provide support both face-to-face or via a confidential helpline on 0845 606 760. The helpline is available from 9am–9pm Monday to Friday (with voicemail and support options available at all other times).

For more information on Rural Support and their services visit: www.ruralsupport.org.uk