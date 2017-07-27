Instant new home found for kitten rescued from hedge at Royal Welsh Show

A feral kitten has found a loving new home after being rescued from a hedge at a Royal Welsh Show car park in Builth Wells.

The six-week old male kitten was affectionately nicknamed ‘Hedge’ after being found in a bush at a car park, near to the Royal Welsh Showground earlier this week.

RSPCA Cymru officers Phil Lewis and Warwick Burgess rescued the kitten, which was given a clean bill of health by a local Builth Wells veterinary practice.

Amazingly, the charity was able to find a suitable new home immediately – with the kitten taken home by Royal Welsh Show car park officer, Ben Gray, from Penarth.

Ben Gray is a County Councillor in the Plymouth ward on Vale of Glamorgan Council. He was supervising a public park and ride serving the Showground, on Llandod Road, as a contractor for the Personal Parking Group.

RSPCA inspector Phil Lewis said: “I’ve worked at the Royal Welsh Show for many years – but have never seen anything like this before. It was remarkable.

The six-week-old kitten was rescued from a hedge, so we quickly had a perfect name for this lucky young cat. He was given a once over by a Builth Wells veterinary practice, and we were delighted that car park supervisor Ben was happy to take this kitten home. Phil Lewis, RSPCA inspector

“The six-week-old kitten was rescued from a hedge, so we quickly had a perfect name for this lucky young cat.

“He was given a once over by a Builth Wells veterinary practice, and we were delighted that car park supervisor Ben was happy to take this kitten home.

“This kitten had become detached from a feral cat’s litter. He’s gone from alone in a hedge, to a loving new home in Penarth in only a few hours.”

New owners of the kitten, Ben Gray and his wife Claire, added: “We are very excited to offer a loving new home to this kitten.

“We love the name Oscar - so we’re going to call the kitten ‘Oscar Hedge’.

“We have another cat at home in Penarth, and we’re looking forward to Rolo meeting Oscar Hedge, after this particularly exciting day at the Royal Welsh.”

Should you wish to help the RSPCA with its animal welfare work, you can give £3 now by texting LOVE to 87023 (text costs £3 + one standard network rate message). We are a charity and rely on public donations to exist.