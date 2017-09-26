Internet stars ready to take centre stage

This year’s Northern Ireland International Ploughing Championships is set to welcome internet sensations the Grass Lads.

Featuring Conal (17) and Lorcan (12) Murray along with Matthew (16), Caolan (15), Connor (9), Jack (9) and Charlie Gill (6) the farm mad boys have had thousands of people watch their home-made videos online on YouTube.

As well as their YouTube videos the boys attend events such as the Ploughing Championships, organised by the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, to put on mini silage demonstrations using lawnmowers with small versions of Kane Trailers (silage, low loader and tip and slide trailers), bale lifter, hay rake and Malone silage wagon.

Organisers have confirmed they will be appearing on Saturday, September 30, at Donaghcloney.

Meanwhile, over 50 ploughmen will compete at the contest next weekend (Friday September 29 and Saturday 30).

The winners will then go on to represent Northern Ireland at World and European level competitions in 2018.

The event which is now in its 74th year rotates around locations right across Northern Ireland is organised by the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association and made possible with the support of volunteers and sponsorship from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council alongside commercial support.

The two day programme sees the qualifiers taking place alongside trade stands with the finals on Saturday being geared towards spectators.

The Donaghcloney fields, kindly loaned to NIPA by Tim McClelland, will also play host to the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster Annual Fencing Competition and Soil Assessment. Attractions will include activities for children, arts and crafts alongside the impressive range of vintage tractors and ploughs and the wonderful spectacle of horse ploughing with heavy horses including Welsh Cobbs and Clydesdale horses – an age old art for all ages to appreciate.

For more information including details on how to book the opportunity to trade at the event visit www.niploughing.com. Find NI Ploughing on Facebook.