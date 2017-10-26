Invest NI to build on export growth

Invest Northern Ireland has announced that it has opened a new office in Hong Kong in a drive to increase exports to Hong Kong and the Southern China region.

Making the announcement during an Invest NI trade mission to China, Mark Ennis, Chairman of Invest NI said: “Hong Kong and Southern China offer tremendous opportunities for ambitious Northern Ireland companies to export here.

“The appetite for Northern Ireland goods is increasing. The latest figures from HMRC show that in 2016/17 NI manufacturing exports to Hong Kong and China increased to more than £218million. Companies including B/E Aerospace, Tayto, Datum Tool Design and Andor Technology are successfully driving export growth in the region.

“The opening of this new office in Hong Kong will help us support companies to build on these successes and ensure we continue to offer a first class service to Northern Ireland companies.”

This is the seventh location to be announced as part of Invest NI’s commitment to expand its international presence to help companies to grow exports. It will also play an integral part in supporting the agency’s strategy to support companies to increase sales outside Northern Ireland by up to £3.1bn by 2021.

Jennifer Liu will be based in the British Consulate General and will work on building exports and relationships in Hong Kong and across the region of Southern China.

“I am delighted to welcome Jennifer Liu to the team who has spent the last seven years working in Hong Kong and previously worked in China,” continued Mark.

“Jennifer will support Northern Ireland companies to increase export sales by providing in-market advice and mentoring. She will also help companies to identify new partners, build relationships in this market and overcome some of the cultural challenges associated with exporting here.

“This announcement comes at a time when we are proactively building on relations here and follows the welcome news that export licences have been granted for four Northern Ireland sites to export pork to China.”

The five day trade mission, taking place from 16-20 October, is visiting Beijing and Shanghai and includes Northern Ireland companies from a range of sectors including software, education, professional services and advanced engineering.