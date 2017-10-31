Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s 2017 photographic competition

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s annual photographic competition once again attracted a large number of excellent entries from its members in all three constituencies – Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Richard McConnell from Glenwherry – past chairman and well-known judge – had the difficult task of selecting his prize winning animals from the photos entered in the nine classes.
The first prize winners in each of the classes then went to a public vote on the Irish Moiled Cattle Society Facebook page.
It was the junior heifer and junior cow winners that took the top two spots.
Overall champion went to Curraghnakeely Daisy 0416, junior heifer winner and reserve champion went to Curraghnakeely Tansy 1st, junior cow winner, both photographs were entered by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley).
Results:
Class 1, Heifer calf class
1st Ballyreagh Lilly – William Edwards
2nd Howen Cory Dalis – James Taylor
3rd Curraghnakeely Bluebell – N and M Moilies
4th Ravelglen Becky – Brian O’Kane
Class 2, Maiden heifer class
1st Curraghnakeely Daisy 0416 – N and M Moilies
2nd Beechmount Labamba – Robert Boyle
3rd Derrynagarra Matilda – C and H Kelly
4thRavelglen Roisin – Brian O’Kane
Class 3, In-calf heifer class
1st Cultra Lorraine – Robert Boyle
2nd Ravelglen Emerald – Brian O’Kane
3rd Donardgrange Nigella – N and M Moilies
4th Milltown Cherry- Robert Boyle
Class 4, Junior cow class
1st Curraghnakeely Tansy 1st – N and M Moilies
2nd Curraghnakeely Pandora 7th- Chris Ball
3rd Milltown Pink Lady- Robert Boyle
4th Swanthorpe Quiara- James Taylor
Class 5, Senior cow class
1st Glassdrummond Daisy 14th- N and M Moilies
2nd Barndell Moira- James Taylor
3rd Beechmount Daisy – Robert Boyle
4th Swanthorpe Parachute – James Taylor
Class 6, Bull calf class
1st Beechmount Sam-Robert Boyle
2nd Ravelglen Rocky-Brian O’Kane
3rd Curraghnakeely Humdinger- N and M Moilies
4th Ravelglen Rory- Brian O’Kane
Class 7, Junior bull class
1st Thierefurth Mick- N and M Moilies
2nd Ravelglen Cal- Brian O’Kane
3rd Glassdrummond Oak 2 – N and M Moilies
4th Curraghnakeely Pokemon- Brian O’Kane
Class 8, Senior bull class
1st- Tyrone Firecracker- Robert Boyle
Class 9, Novelty/scenic class
1st Bill Paddon – What Are Those Humans Up to Now?
2nd Brian O’Kane – ‘Moilies in the Sun’
3rd N and M Moilies – ‘Beat Around the Bush’
4th N and M Moilies – ‘Boys and their Toys’
Overall champion photograph – N and M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Daisy 0416
Reserve champion photograph – N and M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Tansy
