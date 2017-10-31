Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s 2017 photographic competition

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s annual photographic competition once again attracted a large number of excellent entries from its members in all three constituencies – Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Richard McConnell from Glenwherry – past chairman and well-known judge – had the difficult task of selecting his prize winning animals from the photos entered in the nine classes.

Novelty/Scenic Class winner was won by Bill Paddon with the caption "What Are You Humans Up to Now"

The first prize winners in each of the classes then went to a public vote on the Irish Moiled Cattle Society Facebook page.

It was the junior heifer and junior cow winners that took the top two spots.

Overall champion went to Curraghnakeely Daisy 0416, junior heifer winner and reserve champion went to Curraghnakeely Tansy 1st, junior cow winner, both photographs were entered by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley).

Results:

Class 1, Heifer calf class

1st Ballyreagh Lilly – William Edwards

2nd Howen Cory Dalis – James Taylor

3rd Curraghnakeely Bluebell – N and M Moilies

4th Ravelglen Becky – Brian O’Kane

Class 2, Maiden heifer class

1st Curraghnakeely Daisy 0416 – N and M Moilies

2nd Beechmount Labamba – Robert Boyle

3rd Derrynagarra Matilda – C and H Kelly

4thRavelglen Roisin – Brian O’Kane

Class 3, In-calf heifer class

1st Cultra Lorraine – Robert Boyle

2nd Ravelglen Emerald – Brian O’Kane

3rd Donardgrange Nigella – N and M Moilies

4th Milltown Cherry- Robert Boyle

Class 4, Junior cow class

1st Curraghnakeely Tansy 1st – N and M Moilies

2nd Curraghnakeely Pandora 7th- Chris Ball

3rd Milltown Pink Lady- Robert Boyle

4th Swanthorpe Quiara- James Taylor

Class 5, Senior cow class

1st Glassdrummond Daisy 14th- N and M Moilies

2nd Barndell Moira- James Taylor

3rd Beechmount Daisy – Robert Boyle

4th Swanthorpe Parachute – James Taylor

Class 6, Bull calf class

1st Beechmount Sam-Robert Boyle

2nd Ravelglen Rocky-Brian O’Kane

3rd Curraghnakeely Humdinger- N and M Moilies

4th Ravelglen Rory- Brian O’Kane

Class 7, Junior bull class

1st Thierefurth Mick- N and M Moilies

2nd Ravelglen Cal- Brian O’Kane

3rd Glassdrummond Oak 2 – N and M Moilies

4th Curraghnakeely Pokemon- Brian O’Kane

Class 8, Senior bull class

1st- Tyrone Firecracker- Robert Boyle

Class 9, Novelty/scenic class

1st Bill Paddon – What Are Those Humans Up to Now?

2nd Brian O’Kane – ‘Moilies in the Sun’

3rd N and M Moilies – ‘Beat Around the Bush’

4th N and M Moilies – ‘Boys and their Toys’

Overall champion photograph – N and M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Daisy 0416

Reserve champion photograph – N and M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Tansy