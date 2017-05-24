Irish Moiled’s make history at Balmoral

The Overall Irish Moiled Supreme Breed Champion and the Pennilea Trophy for Champion Irish Moiled was won by the young second calved cow, Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st with her four-month-old bull calf at foot, Curraghnakeely Captain Cook, exhibited by N & M Moilies of Co. Down and bred by Nigel Edwards of Co. Fermanagh.

This extremely well balanced and stylish three-year-old cow has already enjoyed a strong show career winning multiple awards, the highlight being when she was crowned the Northern Ireland Irish Moiled National Champion at just 11 months of age.

This young cow is a daughter of the well-known ‘show cow’ Roes-Hall Lizzy EX94 with numerous accolades to her name including Reserve Breed Champion at Balmoral show 2016.

Irish Moiled breed judge, Mark McConnell from Castlefinn, Co. Donegal commented that Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st was his class winner as soon as she put her foot into the ring and in the championship line-up he had no hesitation in pulling her out for top spot.

The Reserve Overall Breed Champion went to Seamus Holmes of Co. Donegal with his stylish, powerful homebred junior heifer Dungalia Bean An Ti, sired by Curraghnakeely Palmer, a bull who won Junior Breed Champion at the Northern Ireland Irish Moiled National show in 2013.

In the Championship line-up, there was a very strong ring of cattle, with Dungalia Bean An Ti being the only 1st prize animal in the line-up, not to have won a previous Championship, having only been shown once before at a local show in Donegal at 10 weeks old having been awarded Honourable Mention. This was the first time that a Republic of Ireland breeder made the journey to exhibit at Balmoral Show and a worthwhile journey it proved to be for Seamus Holmes when his heifer held her own amongst the other ‘previous Champions’ and was crowned a very deserved Reserve Overall Breed Champion which put her into automatic position for the Junior Breed Championship award, a double success for Seamus Holmes with Dungallia Bean An Ti. The Reserve Junior Breed Champion went to the winner of the Junior Bull class, Curraghnakeely Super Duper a young bull with exceptional shape, exhibited again by N & M Moilies and bred by Nigel Edwards. This carries on Super Duper’s achievements having previously been awarded Junior Champion at the Pedigree Calf fair and Beef NI Expo 2016. Curraghnakeely Super Duper is sired by Donardgrange Super Star who was the winner of the Junior bull class at Balmoral just two years previous in 2015.

It was the two high quality, eye catching, well matched, youthful pair of the Junior Breed Champion (Dungallia Bean an Ti) and the Reserve Junior Breed Champion (Curraghnakeely Super Duper) that was chosen by judge Mark McConnell to represent the Irish Moiled breed in the Interbreed Native Pairs competition, when history was made when the young Irish Moiled bull and heifer pair fought off some very stiff competition and were tapped out by judge Albert De Cogan as Reserve Champions. This is the first time that the Irish Moiled breed have competed successfully at Interbreed level at Balmoral Show.

Success at Interbreed level was not to stop there for the Irish Moiled breed, when the keen eye of judge Mark McConnell matched the winner of the Senior Bull Class (Beauty Hill Brigadier) with the first and second prize winners in the Senior Cow Class (Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st and Milltown Pink Lady) for the Interbreed Native group of three competition. These three striking, well balanced, mature Irish Moiled animals had to compete against very strong competition from the other breeds but were tapped out once again as Reserve Champions. Both these placings in the Interbreed competitions are fantastic accomplishments for the breed and a sure sign of progress within the breed.

The quality of Irish Moiled cattle presented this year at Balmoral Show was outstanding. It was a spectacular showcase of Irish Moiled cattle that met the eye of everyone with quality and breed development.

It was just recently announced by the RBST that the Irish Moiled breed has improved a category on its Watchlist and now sits at Category 5 Minority. This is a significant step for the breed and is very encouraging to everyone involved as it is largely due to the challenging work and dedication of breeders, the IMCS Directors and Breed Secretary, Gillian Steele.

The first class of the day was the Cow class consisting of five cows of high quality that was presented to the judge. After picking his winner, Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st who went on to lift the Breed Championship, 2nd prize was awarded to Mr. Robert Boyle from Millisle with Milltown Pink Lady, another well balanced young cow, bred by Tommy Jackson of Saintfield, sired by the well-known bull Macmann Apple, a previous Balmoral Champion in 2014.

Third place went to Robert Davis with his mature homebred cow Ballyvesey Palm, oozing with breed character. Ballyvesey Palm was a previous class winner and was awarded Overall Reserve Breed Champion at Balmoral show in 2014.

The second class up was the Senior Heifer class consisting of five very well grown heifers. Judge Mark McConnell pulled into 1st place Cultra Lorraine owned by Robert Boyle and bred by the Ulster Folk and Transport museum at Holywood. This heifer enjoyed a strong show season last year as a maiden heifer, most notably winning the Northern Ireland Irish Moiled National Champion and winning Junior Champion at the Pedigree Calf fair and Beef NI Expo 2015.

Pulled into second place was a very stylish homebred heifer of Albert and Jacquline Baxter of Newtownstewart, Beauty Hill Eclipse, sired by Beauty Hill Brigadier following in a close 3rd place was Ravelglen Emerald another homebred heifer of Brian O’Kane of Martinstown, sired by the A. I bull Ravelglen Owney

The third class was the largest class of the day with nine entrants in the Junior Heifer class. This class was won by the homebred heifer Dungallia Bean An Ti owned by Seamus Holmes who was later to be crowned Junior Breed Champion and also Reserve Overall Breed Champion. In 2nd place was Beauty Hill Ferrari from Albert and Jacquline Baxter, a very stylish and well balanced heifer sired by Beauty Hill Brigadier. In 3rd place was Curraghnakeely Daisy a strong heifer from N & M Moilies sired by Donardgrange Superstar.

Winner of the Senior bull class was Beauty Hill Brigadier, the homebred stock bull of Jacqueline and Albert Baxter. His fifth year to return to Balmoral this bull has exceptional strength and power and has been a prolific winner of many prizes and championships capped off when he took home Overall Supreme Breed Champion at Balmoral in 2016. Ravelglen Cal bred by Brian O’Kane took second place. This up and coming young bull is sure to have a winning show career ahead of him.

The Junior Bull Class was won by Curraghnakeely Super Duper a superbly shaped young bull exhibited by N & M Moilies. This marked an outstanding day for N & M Moilies when this young bull went on to be awarded Reserve Junior Champion. Pulled into 2nd and 3rd place where Albert & Jacqueline Baxter’s homebred junior bulls Beauty Hill Firecracker and Beauty Hill Flintstone.

Winners of the Irish Moiled breed pair class and the Tully Farm Cup were Albert and Jacqueline Baxter with two very well matched stylish heifers both sired by Beauty Hill Brigadier. Reserve Champion pair went to N & M Moilies.

New breeder and first time exhibiting Irish Moiled’s in her own name was Rachel Armour from Magherafelt taking 5th place in the strongest class of the day with her beautiful heifer Beechmount Lily. Rachel and her brother Alex were back in action later in the week at Balmoral when Rachel picked up 3rd place and her brother picked up 5th place representing the breed in the Young Stockperson classes.

The Society would like to thank the organisers of Balmoral Show, judge Mark McConnell, its stewards, the members who exhibited and to everyone who assisted the Irish Moiled breed in any way at one of their most successful shows yet. The next big event on the Irish Moiled Calendar will be the Open Day and AGM which will be held at The Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra on Saturday 8th July. The day is open to everyone with a day of activities including stock judging, showing, young handlers, demonstrations etc. Entries for classes close 31st May. For further details please contact Secretary Gillian Steele on 07842185008 or visit website www.irishmoiledcattlesociety.com

Results

Cow class: 1st N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st; 2nd Robert Boyle – Milltown Pink Lady; 3rd R & L Davis – Ballyvesey Palm

Senior Heifer Class: 1st Robert Boyle – Cultra Lorraine; 2nd A & J Baxter – Beauty Hill Eclipse; 3rd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Emerald

Junior Heifer class: 1st Seamus Holmes – Dungallia Bean An Ti; 2nd A & J Baxter – Beauty Hill Ferrari; 3rd N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Daisy

Senior Bull: 1st A & J Baxter – Beauty Hill Brigadier; 2nd Brian O’ Kane – Ravelglen Cal

Junior Bull: 1st N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely SuperDuper; 2nd A & J Baxter – Beauty Hill Firecracker; 3rd A & J Baxter – Beauty Hill Flintstone

Overall Breed Champion: N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia

Overall Reserve Breed Champion: Seamus Holmes – Dungallia Bean An Ti

Junior Breed Champion: Seamus Holmes – Dungallia Bean An Ti

Reserve Junior Breed Champion: N & M Moilies – Curraghnakeely SuperDuper

Champion Breed Pair; A & J Baxter

Reserve Champion Breed Pair; N & M Moilies.