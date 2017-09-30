Irwin concerned by farm theft in Co Armagh

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has spoken of his concern following a farm machinery theft in the Keady area.

Items stolen include a Massey Ferguson 135 with cab Registration JSY34G, Ivor Williams two cow trailer, Weeks single axle 10x6.5 trailer, PZ 5’ drum mower and a Ferguson two furrow plough.

Mr Irwin said the theft was yet another “concerning example of rural crime” and urged the PSNI to redouble efforts to thwart the criminals involved in these crime sprees.

“This is another concerning rural crime in the Keady area and police have released detailed information on the items stolen and once again we see that the popular vintage Massey Ferguson 135 has been the target along with valuable trailers and equipment.

“There is significant value in these items and we have a farmer who has lost a lot of farm equipment who now must look for replacement items at cost and in the interim be without important equipment necessary for farming.”

He concluded: “It is vital that the PSNI continue to investigate the recent spate of thefts and ensure that every effort is made to apprehend those behind this costly crime. It is important that the public also continue to report any suspicious activity to the PSNI immediately. Rural crime is a blight on our rural community and it is a scandal that these criminals continue to prey on our farming community.”