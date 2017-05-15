Irwin hails successful show

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has praised the organisers of Balmoral Show on another successful event.

Mr Irwin, pictured, stated: “It has been a great experience once again to attend this fantastic show and to see our agriculture industry on display.

“There are challenges facing our industry currently and the show provides a little relief from the pressures of farming and it is also an important opportunity for all our various sectors to set out their stall.”

He stated: “I have attended a number of informative and useful briefings over the course of the show and as someone directly involved in the industry, it is important that the views of our farming community are listened to.

“I have found the show to be a very important opportunity to hear directly from a variety of people in the farming community and I have listened intently to many people who have expressed their views and opinions on many different issues. Agriculture plays a huge part in our economy in Northern Ireland and I know that the DUP will continue to listen and act on the issues that are important to our farmers and the agri-food industry.”