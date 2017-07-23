Irwin welcomes PSNI upskilling

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has welcomed the upskilling of local PSNI officers on rural crime and in particular agricultural related crime.

PSNI officers have been involved in specialised training with the input of the Department for Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs and has included training in cattle identification, permits and the APHIS system.

Mr Irwin, pictured, stated: “I represent a constituency that has seen a significant amount of rural crime and in particular cattle theft and I know locally that PSNI officers have been taking a very detailed look at cattle theft. Officers in recent times have uncovered important information and with the input of DAERA staff has resulted in definite lines of inquiry and arrests on various charges. That type of proactive approach is to be welcomed.”

“It is so important that PSNI officers have all the necessary knowledge regarding cattle identification measures, permits and the traceability regulations. When officers have all this information coupled with direct contact with DAERA it means establishing definite lines of inquiry can be done in a faster manner and increases the chances of apprehending those who seek to break the law.”

He concluded: “There is still much work to be done in regards to stamping out the type of rural crime that has been blighting the area I represent and I welcome any further resources directed towards thwarting the criminals who prey on our hard working rural and farming community.”