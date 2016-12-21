It’s a ‘merry veg-mas’ from Asda NI

Over 300,000 packs of local vegetables and potatoes are set to soar off the shelves at Asda stores throughout Northern Ireland over the next two weeks, helping shoppers enjoy truly local fayre this Christmas.

With a recent survey revealing the humble roast potato tops the chart as the favourite food consumed on Christmas Day, 80,000 bags of Maris Piper and White potatoes from Glens of Antrim in Cushendall will be on offer to local spud fans.

And with carrots ranking in second position in the same survey – ahead of turkey, stuffing and gravy - almost two-thirds of the veg mountain will be made up of Asda-branded carrots, parsnips and sprouts supplied by Gilfresh in Armagh.

Dungannon-based family-owned business Quinfresh will also feature on Christmas dinner tables with nearly 40,000 bags of its pre-prepared fresh soup veg expected to be sold in the festive rush.

Michael McCallion, Senior Buying Manager for Asda NI, said: “Christmas is one of those occasions where tradition is key and demand for local produce peaks. Over the years we have formed great partnerships with Quinfresh, Gilfresh and Glens of Antrim and are really delighted that their fresh veg ranges will feature prominently on local dinner tables this Christmas.”