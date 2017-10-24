ITBA to celebrate successful year with annual dinner and awards

The Northern Region of the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (ITBA) announced that its annual dinner and awards will take place on Saturday, November 4, at the Down Royal Festival of Racing.

The event will showcase Northern Region-bred horses that have taken the honours in national hunt racing, point to points and on the flat.

ITBA Northern Region chairperson Denis Macauley said: “The ITBA is delighted to be supporting the Down Royal Festival of Racing and are looking forward to the feature race that is the grade 1 jnwine.com champion chase.

“We have a range of awards to present to local breeders which will highlight the success their horses have enjoyed in the 2016/17 season.

“To give an idea of how well Northern Region-bred horses have fared, during the 2016/2017 season there were 99 individual winners including a Hennessy Gold Cup, Welsh Grand National and one at the Cheltenham Festival. Others won at Grade 2, Grade 3 and Listed levels.

“At the end of the season there were 11 Northern Region-bred horses within the Anglo-Irish Classifications.

“Point to Point horses won 46 individual races including a number of hunter chases. One mare won ten races, two horses won three, and three horses won twice. Treo Eile won the La Touche Cup at the Punchestown Festival.

“Although the Northern Region has a small band of Flat Racing mares there were 68 individual winners around the world, in Ireland, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and U.S.A.

“We had a two-year-old win a Group 3 and place second in Group 1 in France and a winning Group 2 mare at Santa Anita in California. Others won at Listed and also placed at Groups 2 and 3 levels.

“The total prizemoney won under both sets of rules was over three million pounds.”

Mr Macauley added: “The ITBA Northern Region committee is looking forward to its annual awards at this new, prestigious location.

“The awards are taking place in the ITBA Northern Region private marquee at the Down Royal Festival of Racing. Tickets are £70 and can be purchased from Regina at ITBA HQ on 00353 4587 7543.”