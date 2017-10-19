Jack recognised for a lifetime of achievement

The 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank lifetime of achievement award has been presented to Jack Dobson.

Jack left school at the age of 15 and joined his father buying and selling cattle all around Ireland. When he was just 18 he bought a £995 cattle lorry and, spotting an opportunity in butchery, he turned a small, family butcher shop, established in 1976 into what was to become the largest meat processing company across the UK and Ireland.

Dunbia processes beef, pork and lamb for some of Europe’s largest retailers, food service, commercial and manufacturing companies and is now trading in over 36 countries world-wide. They have a supplier base of almost 25,000 farmers, and various international offices.