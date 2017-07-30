Jacob sheep head to Gortin

The Jacob Sheep Society will be holding their show and sale of Pedigree Jacob sheep on Saturday 5th August, at Gortin livestock mart.

This is the fifth year this event has been run in Northern Ireland and there have been superb entries for both 2 and 4 horn sheep. There are 64 ewes, 65 ewe lambs, eight rams and 13 ram lambs for sale in the pedigree section. There are 30 non pedigree females consisting of Jacobs, Jacob x Dorset and Jacob x Texel.

The show will commence at 11.00am and the sale of pedigree and non-pedigree Jacobs will follow this at 12.30pm sharp. Richard Beattie (Gortin Livestock mart) will be the auctioneer for the sale and the Jacob Sheep Society would like to thank him for hosting the event in its fifth year.

The Jacob Sheep Society would also like to thank all the local businesses who have sponsored the event this year. All sheep will be inspected before the show and sale by two JSS judges travelling over from Scotland to make sure that they are suitable for sale and that they meet the breed standard criteria for Jacob sheep.

The judge for this year show is Robert Locker from Scotland.

Jacob sheep are credited within the industry as being the most improved breed of the last 40 years, from a decorative park sheep to becoming a mainstream British breed able to compete with the best. Jacob sheep are an ideal breed for both large and small flock keepers. Originally dating back to the Mediterranean and known to be present in England as far back as the 1750s. The British Isles now has ca. 6,500 breeding sheep.

Realistically, lambing at 190 per cent born alive, they are attractive hardy and long lived sheep, suitable for indoor lambing systems or over wintered outside. The flavoursome lean meat is sought after as it is tender, pink and firm and has a melt in the mouth texture with flavour that is tasty without being strong.

Jacob lamb come from healthy, grass fed sheep and this is evident in the eating. A vibrant society exists in Ireland with currently 80 active members who aim to promote and improve the breed, whether in the show ring at most major shows or for crossing with any terminal sire to produce fast growing saleable lambs. Wool and skins are another asset of the breed and can be used to make attractive textiles and garments.

For more details about the show and sale, please contact Paul Colhoun on 07715 326 021 or 028 8224 4945.