Jalex Herd to host open day

Nelson and James Alexander extend a warm welcome to their open day which will take place on the farm on Saturday 18th February (11am-3pm). The main focus will be on having a look at the livestock which will include the 2017 crop of 800 heifers that will be sold in batches throughout the year. These high quality Simmental, Limousin and Blue types are served to easy calving Limousin, Angus and Shorthorn bulls and will make ideal suckler replacements.

Visitors will also be able to view the full range of tractors and pick ups that are currently in stock. The open day will take place at 88 Gloverstown Road, Toomebridge, BT41 3HU between 11am and 3pm.