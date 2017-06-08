James places Blues from Cork to York

Judging eye catching British Blue Cattle classes at Ballymoney Show James Martin from Newtownards, Co Down awarded the championship to Lowtown Lea exhibited by Corchennia Dorman from Dungannon.

On their family farm near Newtownards, Co Down James and son Sam run the award winning Springhill Herd of British Blues.

Having judged at Ballymoney James has also been invited to judge at two other agricultural events this summer.

After placing the Blues for Munster Agricultural Society’s summer show in Cork on June 17th-18th James will be judging the mart topping, beef terminal sire breed at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate from July 11th-13th.

One of the four largest agricultural shows in these islands the Great Yorkshire attracts over 130,000 visitors in just three days and an outstanding array of livestock.