January Gems Texel sale heads for Ballymena Livestock mart

Ballymena Livestock Mart plays host to the annual January Gems Texel Female Sale on Saturday 7th January 2017 at 12 noon with entries from the Blue Gates, Corbo, Curley, Farmhill, Kilrail House, Redford and Straidarran Texel flocks.

The catalogue comprises of 65 quality lots of both gimmers and ewe lambs, offering a large selection of females by proven sires with a medley of service sires. The choice is extensive for both the new breeder and those established breeders wishing to broaden their bloodlines.

Haddo Yo Yo one of the service sires for the January Gems In-Lamb Ewe sale at Ballymena Mart on Saturday 7th January - Sale commences at Noon

The consignees are established breeders who have had many successes supplying Texel sheep for both the commercial and pedigree markets, with special attention on producing good carcasses with tight skins while keeping a tight eye on maintaining the true Texel characteristics.

The Mullan brothers Bluegates flock offer for sale a number of gimmers sired by Millcomb Vindicator, Tamnamoney Powers and Innisrush Van Damme, they come in- lamb to Sandelford Wolverine, which bred the 1st and 2nd place ram lambs at Limavady Show 2016, Mullan Superfly sire of the £8000 Mullan Yogi bear and two young Rams Tullagh Yorkie and Tullylagan Yukon Gold.

The Corbo and Farmhill flocks join the January Gems sale for the first time. A Liggett’s Corbo flock offers a super pair of ewe lambs. The first lamb into the ring is an Usk Vale Warlord daughter out of a Forkins ewe, while her pen mate is by Kiltariff Wanneburg, champion at the second Ballymena Pedigree Sale in 2015.

The Farmhill flock bred by B Williamson presents for sale a couple of Springwell Vieira daughters, in-lamb to Glenside Wild boy, whose sons sold to 42,000 gns; and a Clew bay Van Gar daughter in-lamb to 16,000gns Farmhill Whizz Kid. The Farmhill flock also have a few well-bred empty ewe lambs catalogued.

Millcomb Vindicator sire to a number of gimmers included in the January Gems sale on 7th January in Ballymena Mart.

J&R Trimble’s ever successful Curley flock have a fabulous selection of gimmers catalogued by Cowal Viceroy, Brackenridge Transformer and Ballybrooney Van Persie. These ladies come in lamb to Haddo Yoyo, Glenside Valhalla & Wild Boy, and Brackenridge Transformer. Curley proffer a medley of gimmers from proven maternal lines whose offspring, both male and female, have topped sales and realised four figure sums on numerous occasions

The long established Kilrail House and Redford flocks bred by J & L Young respectively, continue to catalogue a number of strong ewes and ewe lambs for this important sale. Kilrail House will show a collection of Botera Unstoppable daughters, some of which have reared lambs in 2016, as well as a couple of Tullylagan Vantage daughters. These come in lamb to three exciting new service sires, Maineview Yankee, Poseyhill Yusef and Tullyard York, while the Redford flock also includes Blackstown Wayne and homebred Redford Yeti as sires. Both flocks have again entered a pen of flashy ewe lambs, giving the potential buyer additional choice.

Completing the solid line up of this thrilling sale is an exciting entry from the Straidarran flock. Joining the sale for the first time S & M Warnock present a number of Stainton Victor daughters from female lines which have consistently achieved at local shows and in the sale ring. These stylish gimmers come in lamb to Tamnamoney Wild West and a home bred son of his, Straidarran Yakubu.

Yet again the January Gems catalogue is bursting with top of the range females ready to find a new home. All come from long established flocks that have accomplished consistently in the past. Please call Ballymena Livestock Mart on 028 25633470 for your catalogue today.