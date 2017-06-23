Jimmy Rock takes the honours

The NIPA were in Penzance at the weekend. It was also the annual Penzance Classic event. The birds were liberated on Saturday 17/06/17 at 7.30am into a light easterly breeze turning south west on route.

Topping the NIPA Open & 1st Sect B is Jimmy Rock - Harryville HPS - 591 members sent 6,235 birds.

Section C Report

Top bird in Sect C winning 1st Sect C (129/1,247) & 6th Open is a loft that has been racing exceptional all season - Jimmy Burrows - Eastway - Jimmy’s latest top performer is a two year old blue cock. Breeding: Vandenabeele - off stock obtained from Harmony Lofts - Jimmy was also 1st Sect C (84/626) & 6th Open (415/2,803) Penzance Classic.

Ballycarry: 1st A Cooke 1396, 2nd B McCammon 1361, 3rd 4th M Delaney 1332, 1321.

Carrick & Dist HPS: 1st Elliott Bros 1423, 2nd W Degnan & T McKee 1417, 3rd T Creighton & Son 1399.

Carrick Social: 5/64 1st 2nd D & J Armstrong & Son 1413, 1403, 3rd J McMaw 1393, 4th R McMurtry & Dtr 1381.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 1st A & N Lewis 1370, 2nd S & A Leitch 1342, 3rd 4th Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1324, 1249. This week’s winners are Anthony and Norman Lewis. Their winner is a full sister to cock that won four 1sts inc. 1st 2nd 3rd sec and was 6th open Rosscarberry.

Eastway HPS: 1st 3rd J Burrows 1439, 1402, 2nd D McElhone 1435, 4th D & J Campbell 1365.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd McMullan Bros 1274, 1235, 1189, 4th A McNaughton1123.

Horseshoe HPS: 1st R Liddle 1336, 2nd 3rd J McWhirter 1302, 1189, 4th S & S O’Toole & Sons & Dtr.

Kingsmoss: 1st J & S Graham 1343, 2nd Connor Bros & Sons 1270, 3rd G & C Lowry 1245.

Larne & Dist HPS: 18/154 1st T Mullen 1438, 2nd Rea & Magill 1432, 3rd Beggs & Hall 1431, 4th Crawford & Robinson 1408. Fantastic result for Tam - Only two birds away - Tam’s latest top performer is a two year old cock bred from birds obtained from his good friend John McNeil, Scotland, crossed with Wildermeersch bloodlines.

Ligoniel: 1st W O’Boyle 1436, 2nd McMurray & Anderson 1423, 3rd C McManus 1412.

Section D Report

Top bird in Sect D winning 1st Sect D (57/658) & 16th Open is the Dromore lofts of P & J Boal, topping the Section for the 2nd week on the trot and also winning 1st Sect D (45/274) & 13th Open (415/2,803 ) Penzance Classic. Their latest top performer is a three year old Willy Van Herck hen. This is another bred from Champion Bijou, the dam of last week’s 1st Sect winner. This hen is now responsible for 5 x1st Section winners. It was a good weekend all round as they also won 1st Club Dromore, 2nd Section D & 5th Open NIPA Fermoy 5544 birds.

Colin: 1st 2nd 3rd S Rice 1292, 1190, 1188.

Dromara: 1st 3rd Russell Bros 1388, 1254, 2nd McKinstry Bros 1332.

Dromore HPS: 1st 3rd P & J Boal 1425, 1375, 2nd J Greenaway 1386.

Dunedin: 1st Myles, Kincaid, McCann & Auld 1347, 2nd 3rd A & J Brown 1345, 1256.

Glenavy: 1st 2nd 3rd D Coulter 1377, 1352, 1289.

Hillsborough & Maze: 6/65 1st 2nd 3rd Lyons & Kennedy 1347, 1292, 1270, 4th I Rollins & Son 1251.

Kingswood: 1st N Herron 1208, 2nd D & L Jackson & English 1164, 3rd J Galbraith & Son 1160.

Lisburn & Dist: 1st M O’Reilly & Son 1373, 2nd D Ferguson 1339, 3rd AT & J Houston 1336.

Titanic: 1st 2nd 3rd Gregg Bros & McCandless 1326, 1269, 1252.

Section F Report

Top bird in Section F winning 1st & 2nd Sect F (35/310) & 26th & 33rd Open is K Murray - Killyleagh & Dist HPS - Kevin’s latest top performer, a smart looking yearling blue pied hen, was the same hen that was 1st Sect F & 5th Open 1st Talbenny earlier in season - Only flew channel twice & 2 x 1st Sections - Class Hen. This hen was beat on decimals racing from Gowran Park , only a couple of weeks previous.

Breeding: Sire best of Colin Gibson bloodlines via Telford Bros - Downpatrick. Dam: Best of the Van De Rhee family - Winner of 2nd Sect for Kevin is another class racer having previously won 1st Club 2nd Talbenny & 4th Club Bude in recent weeks. Kevin was also 1st Sect F (27/106) & 22nd Open Penzance Classic.

Ards HPS: 1st Plunkett Pollock & Nelson 1316, 2nd T McClenaghan 1207, 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1166.

Comber Central: 1st D Harvey 1297, 2nd 3rd D McQuaid 1219, 1159.

Corrigs: 1st 3rd G & P Brown 1353, 1220, 2nd Toner Bros 1250.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd K Murray 1406, 1396, 1317.

Killyleagh Central: 1st 3rd Gordon Bros & Son 1382, 1298, 2nd C Healy 1311.

Section G Report

Top bird in Section G winning 1st Sect G (85/981) & 2nd Open plus 1st Sect G (47/402) & 2nd Open Penzance Classic is the partnership of Mark Maguire & Son - Newry & Dist. The winning pigeon was bred by the master Malachy - Mark’s dad - and contains all the loft’s top national winning bloodlines.

Banbridge: 1st R Carson & Son 1334, 2nd 3rd EG Sands & Son 1319, 1288.

Ballyholland: 1st M Peters 1375, 2nd Sands & Rice 1346, 3rd O Markey 1310, 4th T Gordan 1298.

Drumnavaddy: 1st S Ogle 1337, 2nd 3rd E McAlinden & Sons 1288, 1275.

Millvale: 10/100 1st N Murtagh 1405, 2nd H Walsh & Son 1347, 3rd Cowan Bros 1273, 4th G Murphy 1237.

Newry & Dist: 1st Mark Maguire & Son 1447, 2nd 3rd 4th R Williamson 1432, 1356, 1344.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1385, 1352, 1336.

NorthSouth Fed: 36/392 1st Mark Maguire & Son 1447, 2nd 6th 10th R Williamson 1432, 1356, 1344, 3rd N Murtagh 1405, 4th 7th Donnelly Bros 1385, 1352, 5th M Peters 1375, 8th H Walsh & Son 1347, 9th Sands & Rice 1346.

ULSTER FEDERATION

The Ulster Federation were in Penzance. The birds were liberated on Saturday 17/06/17 at 7.30am into a light easterly breeze turning south west on route. It was also the annual Penzance Old Bird Championship event. Top bird winning 1st Open is the father/son partnership of M McGuigan & Son - Glen Invitation.

Their latest top performing hen contains the very best of the Gaby Vandenabeele/Braspenning bloodlines. Her Sire was a great racer on the channel for the partnership flying Penzance a few times and was purchased in a kit from John Abernethy in 2012. Her Dam was on loan for breeding from good friend Mark Johnson and is a direct daughter of Danny Dixons National winner “Danny Boy”.

Alexandra: 1st 3rd Fegan & McAdorey 1287, 1230, 2nd T Lyttle 1283.

Brittannia: 1st A McDonnell1311, 2nd 4th Reid & McManus 1252, 1220, 3rd T McDermott 1236.

East End (1): 8/63 1st 3rd 4th M Kelly & Sons 1339, 1213, 1189, 2nd J Rainey & Son 1306.

East End (2): 4/50 1st 2nd 3rd D & L Jackson & English 1270, 1164, 1155, 4th P Wylie 1149 .

Fortfield: 16/160 1st 2nd P & J Martin & Tabb 1438, 1393, 3rd R Ward & Bros 1388, 4th Mr & Mrs Flood 1347.

Grosvenor: 16/198 1st A & A Ferran 1432, 2nd S O’Halloran & Son 1430, 3rd J & M Smyth 1430, 4th P O’Neill & Son 1417.

Lagan Valley RPC: 13/170 1st 4th T & K Mawhinney 1432, 1411, 2nd Spence Bros 1420, 3rd D McShane & Son 1413.

Shamrock Two Bird: 30/60 1st J & M Smyth 1430, 2nd P O’Neill & Son 1417.

South: 6/53 1st 3rd C Shaw 1294, 1126, 2nd R Fear 1181, 4th A McEwen 1028.

West Belfast HPS: 18/192 1st 3rd Stockman & Robinson 1408, 1374, 2nd Harvey & Black 1386, 4th J Wallace 1334.

Ulster Federation

Fermoy 11/06/17 - 122 members sent 1,692 birds: 1 Fegan & Mc Adorey 2041 Alex; 2 Fegan & Mc Adorey 2035.77 Alex; 3 Calderwood & Waite 2035.76 Sk; 4 Calderwood & Waite 2035.3 Sk; 5 McAuley/Kell/ 2034 Sk; 6 J Dillon & Son 2033.6 A/T; 7 T Kearney 2033,3 F/F; 8 P Farrelly & Son 2031.9 Gr; 9 P & K McCarthy 2031.4 Gr; 10 J Fusco & Son 2030.656 A/T; 11 P Elliott & Son 2030.651 A/T; 12 P J Martin & Tabb 2033.5 F/F; 13 J Fusco & Son 2030.0 A/T; 14 T Gilligan 2028.7 W/F; 15 O M Monaghan 2028.3 A/T; 16 Stockman & Robinson 2027 W/B; 17 B Conlon 2025.4 Gr; 18 P Elliott & Son 2025.2 A/T; 19 Mr & Mrs Flood 2025.1 F/F; 20 O M Monaghan 2024 A/T

Ulster Federation

Penzance Championship Result

1, M Mc Guigan & Son - 1440 - £195 - Glen; 2, P J Martin & Tabb - 1438 - £591 - F/F; 3, T K Mawhinney - 1432.44 - £85 - L/V; 4, A & A Ferran - 1432.42 - £456 - Gr; 5, S O’Halloran & Son - 1430.4 - £228 - Gr; 6, J & M Smyth - 1430.1 - £115.50 - Gr; 7, Spence Bros - 1420 - £265.50 - L/V; 8, P O’Neill & Son - 1417 - £197.50 - Gr; 9, D Mc Shane & Son - 1413 - £348.50 - L/V; 10, Stockman & Robinson - 1408 - £75.50 - W/B; 11, P J Martin & Tabb - 1393 - £126.50 - F/F; 12, Harvey & Black - 1387 - £97.50 - W/B; 13, R Ward & Bros - 1385 - £88.50 - F/F; 14, P Farrelly & Son - 1377.6 - £25.50 - Gr; 15, P Elliott & Son - 1377.1 - £25.50 - A/T; 16, Stockman & Robinson - 1374 - £44 - W/B; 17, J & D Braniff - 1370 - £82 - W/F ; 18, J & L Smyth - 1366 - £17 - Gr; 19, J Ward & Son - 1364 - £32 - Gr; 20, P Elliott & Son - 1361 - £17 - A/T.

Harmony HPS Results

Fermoy - 17/06/17 - 1. Delaney & McCambridge 1706.748; 2. Delaney & McCambridge 1703.116; 3. Delaney & McCambridge 1702.486; 4. Rab Hunter 1700.810; 5. Delaney & McCambridge 1692.623; 6. Rab Hunter 1691.992; 7. P Byrne & Son 1688.928; 8. Delaney & McCambridge 1687.039; 9. P Byrne & Son 1670.180; 10. Delaney & McCambridge 1666.420.