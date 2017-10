The 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank awards ‘unsung hero’ is John Jardine, from Ballyroney, outside Rathfriland, Co. Down.

The award is sponsoed this year by Jim Nicholson, MEP.

John was nominated by last year’s unsung hero, Thelma Gorman, who sadly lost her life in a farming accident in September.