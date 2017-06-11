Johnston Gilpin cheque presentation

Staff at John Deere dealership Johnston Gilpin & Co Ltd have presented a cheque for more than £1,000 to Belfast City Hospital’s Renal Unit.

The money, which was raised through the raffle of a toy John Deere Gator at Balmoral Show, will go towards buying much-needed equipment for the unit.

Ashton Wallace at the wheel of his new Gator

Suzanne McConnell, from Johnston Gilpin, explained that the Renal Unit had played a very important part in the lives of her and her father.

“We chose Belfast City Hospital’s Renal Unit for our fundraiser because both my father and I have received treatment there. My father received a Kidney transplant three years ago having spent eight years on Dialysis in the Belfast City Hospital, while I have been reciving treatment there myself.

“We believe it was a very worthwhile exercise and were delighted to present a cheque to the unit for £1,100. Fundraising is vital and when you see firsthand like I have what the money will go towards, I feel it really will help.

“I’m there on a monthly basis and they are an amazing team. It is very close to my heart and I’m delighted we were able to help,” Suzanne added.

The draw for the Gator took place on Saturday at Balmoral Show with young Ashton Wallace, from Co Antrim, the lucky winner.