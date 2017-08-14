July wetter and sunnier than average, and slightly cooler

Armagh Observatory reports that July 2017 was rather wetter and sunnier than average, but slightly cooler. It was the wettest July at Armagh for five years, and the sunniest for four years.

Total precipitation was 82.75 mm (approximately 3.3 inches) including 5 trace values, that is, 82.5 mm if trace values are ignored.

This was approximately 12% more than the long-term (1838–2010) average July rainfall at Armagh and nearly a third more than the most recent (1981–2010) 30-year July average.

The wettest day was the 3rd, with 15.4 mm (approximately 0.6 inches) of rainfall.

July 2017 recorded a total of 153 hours of strong sunshine.

This is slightly more than the long-term (1881–2010) average number of hours of strong July sunshine at Armagh, and nearly 12% more than the most recent (1981–2010) 30-year July average.

This was the sunniest July at Armagh for four years, that is, since the much sunnier July 2013.

The sunniest day was the 8th, with 15.3 hours of strong sunshine, followed by the 17th with 15.2 hours.

These were the sunniest days at Armagh since the nearly equally sunny 14th and 15th July 2006 (both with 15.2 hours of strong sunshine).

The mean temperature was 15.5 degrees Celsius (59.9 F), approximately 0.7 C warmer than the long-term (1796–2010) average July temperature at Armagh and 0.2 C cooler than the most recent (1981–2010) 30-year average July temperature at Armagh.

The warmest day (highest maximum air temperature) was 25.8 C, which occurred on the 8th.

The coolest day (lowest maximum air temperature) was 16.9 C on the 9th, and the coolest night (lowest minimum air temperature) was 6.3 C on the 1st.

The warmest night (highest minimum air temperature) was 14.9 C, which occurred on both the 19th.

Buzzards were noted on the afternoon of the 27th, and buzzards and a kestrel were seen sparring on the 28th.

These data refer to observations at Armagh Observatory, which has been recording the weather at Armagh since 1795.