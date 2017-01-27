Kennedy welcomes rural crime response

The Ulster Unionist Assembly member for Newry & Armagh, Danny Kennedy MLA, has welcomed recent PSNI successes in dealing with rural crime in the constituency.

Mr Kennedy was commenting following the recovery of a local vintage Massey Ferguson 135 tractor, following a public response through social media and other media outlets. PSNI officers recovered other stolen items as part of their investigations.

Mr Kennedy expressed his relief at the recovery of the tractor and other items, and he praised the actions of the public in responding positively to the appeals made in the media and through Facebook and Twitter. He also praised the actions of the PSNI crime unit and officers who had acted quickly on information received. Mr Kennedy particularly commended Inspector Kieran Quinn for his role in co-ordinating the police response.

He said such successes improved confidence levels amongst the entire community and he encouraged everyone - whether rural or town and city dwellers- to continue to provide information to the PSNI as they strive to address all types of crime