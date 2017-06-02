Kilcronaghan Community Association annual plant sale

The social side of gardening will bloom once again when the Kilcronaghan Community Association host their annual plant sale.

Once all the purchases have been completed, patrons can relax with a cup of tea or coffee and meet old, and new, friends.

A wide range of plants will be on sale on Friday 2 June at 6.30pm.

Expert advice on all aspects of planting and gardening will be available at this event.

So if you are planning a new garden, renovating an old one or simply looking for a few colourful plants to brighten up a dull corner, then this is the place to be.

For the best selection of annuals and perennials plan to arrive at 6.30pm.

There will be no early sales as this would be unfair to those who come punctually at opening time.

Begonias, marigolds, lavender, lupins, dahlia, hydrangea, lavatera, phlox, lobelia, hostas, geraniums, perennials and shrubs will be available, all at reasonable prices.

As always, the event will be held at The Kilcronaghan Centre, near Tobermore (Sat Nav BT45 5QP).

Further details are available from the centre on 028 7962 7826.