Kilcronaghan vintage rally

On Saturday, September 23, there will be many new attractions at Kilcronaghan’s 14th annual vintage rally and family fun day.

Organisers are delighted that their special guests will be Billy McFarland and Kenny Archer.

Billy has often been described as the ‘King of the Showband era’ and, no doubt, the magical sounds of his golden trumpet and the songs of Jim Reeves will echo around the local townlands on that day.

The highly acclaimed country singer and yodeller Kenny Archer has been a long-time friend of this event, so country music and jiving enthusiasts will have a feast.

Vintage exhibitors, with over 200 expected, will be given a complimentary light lunch and a small souvenir. All exhibitors and stall holders are advised to arrive early – certainly before 11am when all the activities will begin at the Kilcronaghan Centre at the Five Road Ends (the centre of the Draperstown, Desertmartin, Tobermore triangle).

Lots of parking space will be available and the huge site is ideally suited to an event such as this.

All admission charges have been maintained at the same rate for over a decade, with all children of school age getting in free. Get the chance to meet and interact with some weird and wonderful animals with Mantella and have a wild time.

There will also be a dog show, the craft demonstrations, the stalls, the car boot sellers and much more.

The Community Association always puts a huge amount of effort and planning into this annual event and they always welcome voluntary help. This is a great opportunity for young people to enhance their CV.

Sincere thanks are also given to local businesses for sponsorship and to Mid-Ulster Council’s Festival Grant for support.

For further information call 028 7962 7826 or email manager@kilcronaghan.co.uk.