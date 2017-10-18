Kildalton Sustainable Dairy Farm open day postponed

The Glanbia Ireland/Teagasc Kildalton Sustainable Dairy Farm Open Day scheduled to take place tomorrow (Thursday) 19th October has been postponed.

A sigificant number of Glanbia Ireland milk suppliers were without power as of Wednesday lunchtime.

Other farmers that have had power restored are busy catching up with farm tasks, so the decision was taken to postpone the event.

Glanbia extend their apologies for any inconvenience caused.