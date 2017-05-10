Kubota takes centre stage at Balmoral Show 2017

Visitors to Kubota UK’s stand (B30) at this year’s Balmoral Show can take advantage of the machinery manufacturer’s enticing spring cash back incentive scheme.

The company is offering a fantastic £300 cashback on the purchase of its powerful GR2120 ride-on mower and £200 cashback on the economic and versatile GR1600 and is encouraging people to visit Stand B30 to find out more about this great offer.

In addition, visitors to Northern Ireland’s premier countryside show will be able to see first hand Kubota’s high performance range of groundcare machinery on its stand. This will include its prestigious domestic lawncare products and solutions for the professional groundcare market.

Kubota’s recently launched L1361 Tractor is set to be a show highlight too as its makes its debut appearance at the show. This 36.6 HP compact utility tractor offers unrivalled versatility, productivity and efficiency. Featuring a powerful three cylinder Kubota D1803-M-E2 engine, manual or three range speed hydrostatic transmission and a 38 litre capacity fuel tank to enable operators to get their tasks done more efficiently, all with greater comfort, performance and ease!

The company is also running special #KubotaKids competitions on stand, including a ‘find the birds’ game and a colouring competition in partnership with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT). Prizes include the chance to win a Kubota pedal tractor and tickets for a day out to WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre.

Two of Kubota’s leading independent dealers in Northern Ireland, DA Forgie and Laird Grass Machinery, will also be displaying Kubota machines on their own stands at the show.

DA Forgie will be showcasing a number of Kubota’s agricultural tractors including the new M5001 Series, alongside its KX and U Series mini-excavators, whilst Laird Grass Machinery will be showing a range of Kubota construction equipment and machinery solutions for turf professionals.

Across the four day event, Kubota’s machinery experts will be on hand to help visitors select the right machine for their needs, backed up by the company’s first class commitment to aftersales service and support, which also includes attractive finance options.

For more information and to find your local Kubota dealer, visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.