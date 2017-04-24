Ladies support international charity efforts

The ladies of Muckamore W.I. took part in the ACWW walk the world on Saturday 8th April.

Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) is the international charity supported by the WI movement. It is the largest international organisation for rural women and has a uniquely down-to-earth approach offering mutual support, friendship and practical help to its members.

It funds group projects on literacy, health education, nutrition, home economics, agriculture, income generation, water and sanitation, leadership end entrepreneurship. It also funds individual scholarships in social and community welfare.

It was a beautiful morning to meet for a walk around Clotworthy Arts Centre and Lough Shore Park in Antrim as well as taking a walk in the beautiful gardens for a very worthy charity.