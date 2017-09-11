Lagyveagh Bullseye hits top spot in Beltex show ring at Balmoral Ram Sale

Hugh and Eddie O’Neill from Glenarm were aiming for further success at the Balmoral Ram Sale on Saturday, 2nd September at The Maze and it came their way with Lagyveagh Bullseye, (Lot 418) a superb shearling ram, being named show champion in the Beltex classes.

And they weren’t finished there – the O’Neill’s also had the reserve champion, a shearling ewe, Lagyveagh Beth, (Lot 433) making it a tremendous double for the father and son partnership.

Kenneth and Zara Preston with their first and second placed ram lambs, Lot 431, Glenpark CJ ET and Lot 432, Glenpark Calum ET and judge, Brendan McQuaid

Judge Brendan McQuaid from Banbridge described the supreme champion as “a very nice shearling ram with good colour in his head, good feet and hard gigot, and overall, good size for a Beltex”.

“The female shearling ewe had great character and in my eyes no faults at all,” continued Brendan.

“Again the ewe had a colourful well shaped head and good width from shoulder to rump, a real smart sheep.”

As well as winning the shearling ram class Lagyveagh Bullseye was also named male champion with Kenneth Preston’s ram lamb, Glenpark CJ ET, (Lot 431) reserve male champion.

Second place in the shearling ram class went to John Donaghy’s Coolough Bullet Train (Lot 408) while Norman Wallace’s Damhead Billy (Lot 430) finished third.

Kenneth Preston had a straight “one two” in the Ram Lambs class with Glenpark CJ ET (Lot 431) taking first place and Glenpark Calum ET (Lot 432) second place.

Lagyveagh Beth took the female championship with Lagyveagh Biddy Byrne, also from H and E O’Neill, taking the reserve female champion title.

Top price on the day was 400gns, paid out for Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s champion, Lagyveagh Bullseye, by M. McDonald and for two of John Donaghy’s shearling rams, Coolough Buster (Lot 407) and Coolough Bullet Train, (Lot 408) purchased by John Laverty.

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club

Balmoral Ram Sale

Show results:

Show champion, Lot 418, Lagyveagh Bullseye, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

Reserve show champion, Lot 433, Lagyveagh Beth, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

Male champion, Lot 418, Lagyveagh Bullseye, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

Reserve male champion, Lot 431, Glenpark CJ ET, Kenneth Preston.

Female champion, Lot 433, Lagyveagh Beth, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

Reserve female champion, Lot 434, Lagyveagh Biddy Byrne, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

Class 2

Shearling rams

1st Lot 418, Lagyveagh Bullseye, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

2nd Lot 408, Coolough Bullet Train, John Donaghy.

3rd Lot 430, Damhead Billy, Norman Wallace.

Class 3

Ram lambs

1st Lot 431, Glenpark CJ ET, Kenneth Preston.

2nd Lot 432, Glenpark Calum ET, Kenneth Preston.

Class 4

Shearling ewes

1st Lot 433, Lagyveagh Beth, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

2nd Lot 434, Lagyveagh Biddy Byrne, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.

3rd Lot 435, Lagyveagh Brooke, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill.