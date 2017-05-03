Land Rover Defender thefts increase as vehicles acquire iconic classic status

Leading rural insurer, NFU Mutual, is urging owners of Land Rover Defenders to increase security measures and be vigilant to thieves to reduce the risk of their vehicles, or parts of their vehicles, being stolen.
Latest figures from the insurer reveal that claims costs for theft of Defender vehicles rose to £2.1 million in 2016, an increase of 17% since 2015.
The region with the highest cost of Land Rover Defender thefts last year was the North East, followed by the South East, the Midlands and the South West.
The worst affected counties were West Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Kent, Somerset and Lancashire.
This comes as the last of the Land Rover Defenders rolled off the production line in January last year.
Clive Harris, agricultural vehicle specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “The Defender is no longer in production which has prompted a greater demand, making them a bigger target for thieves.
“I urge Land Rover Defender owners to be vigilant and be on their guard. Owners should ensure they have adequate security measures in place and consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser and a tracking device if possible.
“When not in use Defenders should be parked in a garage or a secure area which is well lit if possible. Never leave keys in the ignition and keep keys out of sight at home and when out in public areas; it’s essential that easy opportunities are taken away from thieves.”
NFU Mutual’s top tips for securing your Land Rover Defender:
Fit a mechanical immobiliser such as a Thatcham approved steering or pedal lock
Fit an alarm for added security and consider adding a tracking device
Thieves will target component parts so consider marking them using a forensic marking solution or system
Keep the vehicle in a lockable building or park in well-lit areas, which are overlooked
Have the vehicle identification number etched on windows
Consider fitting a hidden battery isolation or a fuel cut-off switch
Take photographs of unusual features, modifications, damage or repairs which could aid identification if stolen
Ensure any valuables are removed from the vehicle, including satnavs
NFU Mutual regional breakdown of Land Rover Defender claims:
2015 cost
North East
£801,130
North West
£222,260
Wales
£49,190
Scotland
£54,350
South East
£175,700
South West
£141,710
Midlands
£246,290
Northern Ireland
£5,610
East
£121,430
Grand Total
£1,817,670
2016 cost
North East
£722,630
North West
£211,930
Wales
£55,330
Scotland
£48,430
South East
£354,390
South West
£289,530
Midlands
£266,920
Northern Ireland
£5,600
East
£179,270
Grand Total
£2,134,030