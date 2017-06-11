Lantra gives its backing to training award

Lantra will once again be giving their support to the Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards.

The awards, which will come to an exciting conclusion at a black-tie gala ball in La Mon Hotel and Country Club later this year, have been championing the highest standard for Northern Ireland’s agriculture and agri-food industry for seven years now and continue to go from strength to strength.

Lantra will once again sponsor the Commitment to Training Award.

Lantra’s Business Development Manager, Paula Smyth said: “Having a competent workforce that has the skills needed to carry out their jobs safely and effectively is crucial, particularly in agriculture.

“The Commitment to Training Award will enable individuals/companies to celebrate their ongoing commitment to ensuring staff are fully training and skilled in their roles, as well as highlighting the importance of training to the wider industry.

“By supporting this award Lantra hopes to encourage businesses to invest in training and raising skills, both now and in the future.”

Each year the Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards strive to get bigger and better.

This year sees an exciting new venue with La Mon Hotel and Country Club in the Castlereagh Hills providing the venue for the evening.

The awards were launched in glorious sunshine at Greenmount’s Walled Garden, and Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers is sure this year’s event will blossom.

“We have been delighted with the success of the Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards over the years and are indebted to the valued support of our sponsors,” she said.

“I am very pleased to welcome Lantra as a returning sponsor and look forward to seeing the Commitment to Training Award develop with plenty of entries from across the industry.

“I would take this opportunity to encourage people to start thinking about entering individuals across all our categories - it’s not too early to get the forms filled in!”

Full details of all the Farming Life and Danske Bank categories and how to enter can be found on page 33.