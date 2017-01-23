Larkhill Mairead tops Ballymena Limousin female sale at 1,750 guineas

The British Limousin Cattle Society (BLCS) sale of haltered and unhaltered females was held at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday 21 January 2017.

A clearance rate of 75% was achieved with 24 females ranging in age from nine months to three years being offered for sale.

Larkhill Mairead, a homebred heifer from Brian and Cahir McAuley, Antrim, realised the highest price at 1,750gns.

This 11-month-old heifer calf is sired by Goldies Hallmark the stock bull for the Larkhill and Carmorn pedigree herds.

Her dam, Larkhill Hazel, is a daughter of Hatcliffe Doctor.

Larkhill Mairead holds a beef value of LIM40 which places her in the top 10% for EBV.

She now heads to new owner Martin Irvine, Banffs, Scotland, and his pedigree herd Anside.

Second top price on the day at 1,700gns went to Annadale Jolly bred by Mr C H Murray, Cullyhanna, Newry.

This two year old homebred heifer is sired by the renowned Cloughhead Umpire and her dam Annadale Holly is a daughter of Ampertaine Commander.

Annadale Jolly now heads to new owner Ronan McGurk, Cookstown.

Third best price of 1,600gns went to Aghadolgan Lerena bred by Mr Raymond Savage, Drumahoe.

This yearling heifer is sired by Mereside Godolphin and her homebred dam Aghadolgan Urena is sired by Brontemoor Ilkley.

Aghadolgan Lerena now heads to new owners J and M Fitzpatrick, Kilkeel.

Thomas and Alan Clyde, Antrim, picked up six females at the sale, Scotchtown Lillie, Scotchtown Lana, Derriaghy Lily, Scotchtown Lulu, Carmorn Lily and Carmorn Margo.

They now head to their pedigree herd Millwater.

The Northern Ireland Limousin Club would like to thank sponsors Ulster Bank Ltd and Francis Connon, general merchants, for their continued support.

Thanks also go to auctioneers on the day J A McClelland and Sons and to Ballymena Livestock Mart for facilitating the event.