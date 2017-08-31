Last call for dancers for Hospice Strictly

Southern Area Hospice Services have put out another call for dancers to take part in their upcoming fundraising event, ‘Strictly Goes Country’.

‘Strictly Goes Country’ is set to take place on Saturday 11th November 2017 in the Armagh City Hotel with all funds raised through the event going to help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work in the local area, providing care and support to people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease.

‘Strictly Goes Country’ will see a number of couples take to the stage to showcase their jiving and line-dancing skills to the beat of country music. In 2016 this event raised over £35,000 for Southern Area Hospice Services so it is a very important event in the Hospice fundraising calendar.

Southern Area Hospice Services has a fundraising target of £2.5 million in 2017 alone to enable them to continue to provide their specialised care to local people and their families, at a time when they need it most.

As well as raising vital and much needed funds for your local Hospice, you will get lots of enjoyment from taking part, meet new people and get fit at the same time.

You don’t need any dancing experience as training is provided. Training will take place on a Sunday in Armagh and on a Thursday in Newry and each dancer is asked to fundraise a minimum of £250 for Southern Area Hospice and secure a business sponsor.

Contact Anne in the Hospice Fundraising Office today on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org for more details and to sign up.