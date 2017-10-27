Last call for international dairy study tour

Dairy farmers are being provided with the opportunity to tour some of Europe’s leading dairy farms as part of a unique trip organised by Alltech.

The four-day study tour, which is taking place from 20th to 24th November 2017, will see like-minded dairy farmers from across Europe visit a variety of dairy farms in Germany, Netherlands, France and Ireland.

Alltech UK manager Fergal McAdam explains that the Alltech Euro Tour is a great opportunity for UK farmers to see first-hand, the new innovations and technologies being adopted in each country.

He adds that delegates will also have the opportunity to meet and network with over 150 delegates from around Europe.

The tour commences in Berlin and will finish at Alltech’s European Bioscience Centre in Dunboyne, Ireland.

He said: “The host farms have been carefully selected and include a farm in Germany that’s developing its own brand of milk and a French farm specialising in genetics.”

Fergal adds that participants on the Alltech Euro Tour will also enjoy a host of social, cultural and sight-seeing delights at each stop along the way.

For more information and to register for the Alltech Euro Tour, please contact Isla Baker-Browne on 01780 764512 or email ukreception@alltech.com.

There is limited availability on the tour, and places are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.