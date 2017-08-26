Last call for succession event

Rural Support says it is delighted to have John McCallister, Land Mobility Programme Manager to be one of the guest speakers at the ‘Let’s Talk Succession’ event to be held on 5th September 2017 at Loughry College, Cookstown.

John, a former MLA for South Down has a strong interest in agriculture and farming community issues. A former president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (2003-5), John has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will benefit the sector. He was recently appointed as the new Programme Manager for Land Mobility here in Northern Ireland – an innovative new programme developed by The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and Young Farmers’ Clubs Ulster (YFCU).

John will be responsible for the promotion of land and enterprise mobility, through collective arrangements such as partnerships, shared farming arrangements and leases between younger farmers and older landowners. Both the UFU and YFCU are confident that this joint scheme will benefit both older and younger farming generations by matching people to opportunities. The objective is to put older farmers facing the challenge of succession in touch with younger farmers wanting to get into the industry.

John says: “I’m delighted to be part of this important Succession event being organised by Rural Support. It is important for all farming families to explore options and make concrete plans for the future sustainability of the farm business and farm family. The Land Mobility Programme is an exciting and new step forward that will be an appealing option to many farmers, farm owners as well as the next generation of farmers.”

As well as his role in promoting land and enterprise mobility, John will be responsible for creating a database of interested older and younger farmers that will help link them to appropriate opportunities. The service will outline available options and will develop an agreement based on personal priorities and circumstances.

Farmers faced with uncertainty about their farm’s future, as well as young people with a desire to get into farming could largely benefit from this event which will introduce the scheme as an option in farm succession planning, as well as provide an opportunity to speak to John himself and register interest in the programme.

Jude McCann, Chief Executive of Rural Support said: “We have had a great response already to this succession planning event and we look forward to interesting informative sessions outlining the Land Mobility Programme, tax planning for the family farm and the importance of starting the succession conversation today.”

If you would like to attend this important workshop on Tuesday 5th September 2017, starting at 12 noon with lunch, in the Conference Room of the Food Innovation Centre at Loughry College, Cookstown then please book your free place by contacting Kerri on 028 8676 0040 or email kerri@ruralsupport.org.uk. Places are limited so it is advised to book as soon as possible.