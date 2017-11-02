Last call for Winter Stock Festival

Livestock producers from across the UK are reminded that the deadline for this year’s East of England Winter Stock Festival closes on 3 November.

Taking place on a later date of Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December 2017 at the East of England Showground, Peterborough, the Winter Stock Festival offers a comprehensive schedule of classes for commercial and pedigree cattle, sheep and pigs.

In response to recent enquiries from cattle exhibitors planning to attend the Welsh Winter Fair, Winter Stock Festival Show Director William Haire says he is liaising with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to gain clarity on the implications of the recent changes to bovine TB rules in Wales.

He’s encouraging exhibitors with holdings in Wales to enter as normal and in the event that the new rules are unworkable for these exhibitors, a full refund will be issued.

Schedules and entry forms available to download online at www.winterstockfestival.co.uk or from the show office.

