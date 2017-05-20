Latest Harper Adams alumni update

Pamela Cousins, from Ballynoe Road, Downpatrick, a past student of Down High School, is now International Technical Adviser for Cherry Valley Duckling based in Lincolnshire.

Before joining the BSc(Hons) Veterinary Bioscience course at Harper Adams University in 2010, Pamela worked for 18 months with the Mourne Veterinary Clinic in Kilkeel.

As a student Pamela won the Poultry Industry Education Trust scholarship to undertake her placement year with Aviagen in Australia and won the PIET award at graduation.

In the last nine months Pamela’s work has taken her to Russia, South Korea, Germany, Thailand, Portugal, Belgium, China, Canada and Cambodia.

